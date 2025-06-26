Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Battles Against Nature: CM Directs Relief Efforts Amid Adverse Weather

Himachal Pradesh's CM, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has ordered 24/7 readiness amid severe weather. The state witnessed cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides resulting in casualties and missing persons. Relief efforts are in progress, while advisories caution tourists and locals about riverbank dangers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:07 IST
Himachal CM directs district administrations to be prepared to mitigate monsoon fury (Photo/Press Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to maintain round-the-clock readiness in response to severe weather conditions affecting the state. During a virtual review from Shimla, CM Sukhu emphasized the need for swift relief and rehabilitation operations, particularly targeting affected individuals and areas.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of relocating vulnerable individuals, including migrant laborers, from the banks of rivers and streams to safer locations. He also ordered the issuance of advisories to caution tourists and residents from venturing near water bodies during the ongoing monsoon season.

In the past 24 hours, the state has experienced three cloudbursts, nine flash floods, and three landslides, resulting in five fatalities. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, involving multiple agencies and local officials. Additionally, CM Sukhu urged the development of a strategy to protect crucial infrastructure from monsoon damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

