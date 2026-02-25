Left Menu

Gandhi Siblings Lead Relief Efforts in Kerala: A Legacy of Hope After Tragedy

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are scheduled to visit Kerala to lay the foundation for houses for survivors of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides. Their visit includes multiple events addressing development and aid efforts in Wayanad and Kannur, highlighting ongoing relief and rebuilding initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Kerala on February 26 to initiate a housing project for survivors of last year's devastating Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides, which claimed over 200 lives and destroyed numerous homes.

Rahul will perform the foundation stone ceremony at Kalpetta on Thursday afternoon after arriving in Kannur the same morning and attending a farmers' meeting. Priyanka will also attend the event, having participated earlier in a DISHA meeting, which monitors national schemes at the district level.

Their visit will include attending various community events, such as the inauguration of bank and school facilities, and visiting ongoing infrastructure projects. Priyanka will also participate in a key handover ceremony for houses built for disaster victims by the Indian Union Muslim League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

