Karnataka Reschedules Key Water Project Meetings Amid Leadership Commitments

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed on Thursday a rescheduling of the Hemavathi link canal meeting to July 4-5, following Union Minister V Somanna's request. "As Somanna is an MP from the district, the meeting has been deferred," Shivakumar affirmed at his Sadashivanagar residence.

A meeting with Yettinahole project contractors was similarly postponed due to Home Minister G Parameshwar's absence, now set to occur in Bengaluru shortly. Shivakumar highlighted the government's firm commitment to the swift completion of the Yettinahole project, discussing the evaluation of existing reservoirs and the potential for a new dam in Koratagere taluk.

Shivakumar also touched upon discussions with MLA BR Patil and dismissed allegations of governmental discord as a media fabrication. While inaugurating the Rs 50-crore Matada Halla lift irrigation project, he urged unity over water issues and critiqued former CM HD Kumaraswamy's skepticism regarding the Yettinahole project's feasibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)