Uttarakhand CM Launches Campaign for Quick Grievance Redressal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has mandated a special campaign to address complaints pending for more than 180 days on the CM Helpline 1905. In a firm warning, Dhami instructed officials to expedite case resolutions, cautioning against unnecessary complaint closures and urging adherence to best practices.

During a review at the Secretariat, the CM called for a coordinated statewide Tehsil Diwas to enhance public grievance redressal. He urged regular public meetings by District Magistrates to ensure speedy solutions to community issues, while stressing the need for effective anti-encroachment and village development campaigns.

The Chief Minister highlighted the urgency of replacing faulty electricity infrastructure and conducting transformer safety audits to prevent low voltage and hanging wire issues. Commendations were given to departments effectively addressing complaints, but Dhami emphasized the need for continued efforts, particularly in utilities and public works.

(With inputs from agencies.)