Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Launches Campaign for Quick Grievance Redressal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has initiated a campaign targeting unresolved complaints over 180 days on the CM Helpline 1905. The initiative also emphasizes public engagement programs and accelerated infrastructure improvements. Departments praised for resolving issues will continue to expedite improvements in multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:22 IST
Uttarakhand CM Launches Campaign for Quick Grievance Redressal
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a meeting with officials on Thursday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has mandated a special campaign to address complaints pending for more than 180 days on the CM Helpline 1905. In a firm warning, Dhami instructed officials to expedite case resolutions, cautioning against unnecessary complaint closures and urging adherence to best practices.

During a review at the Secretariat, the CM called for a coordinated statewide Tehsil Diwas to enhance public grievance redressal. He urged regular public meetings by District Magistrates to ensure speedy solutions to community issues, while stressing the need for effective anti-encroachment and village development campaigns.

The Chief Minister highlighted the urgency of replacing faulty electricity infrastructure and conducting transformer safety audits to prevent low voltage and hanging wire issues. Commendations were given to departments effectively addressing complaints, but Dhami emphasized the need for continued efforts, particularly in utilities and public works.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025