India's Widest Tunnel Nears Completion on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Mukundra tunnel, a crucial segment of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, is designed as India's first four-lane double-tube tunnel and spans the eco-sensitive Mukundra Hills. Officials aim for completion by year-end, overcoming significant environmental challenges to ensure minimal disruption to the area's wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:23 IST
Mukundra tunnel (Photo/NHAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mukundra tunnel, a pivotal segment of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, is approaching completion. This engineering marvel, constructed beneath the Mukundra Hills in Rajasthan, is approximately 82% finished, with the full completion anticipated by the year's end, according to officials.

Stretching over 5 kilometers and comprising two separate four-lane tubes, the tunnel holds the title of India's widest, accommodating eight lanes in a total width of 21 meters. It traverses through the eco-sensitive Mukundra Hills National Park near Kota, presenting numerous environmental and technical challenges.

Pradeep Attri from the NHAI highlighted the intricate planning involved to protect the region's diverse wildlife, which includes constructing five special overpasses. The project aims to ensure coexistence with the area's natural habitat, adhering to stringent guidelines from the Ministry of Environment.

