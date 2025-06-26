Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Himachal Pradesh Battle Cloudbursts and Flash Floods

Heavy rains have led to cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, claiming five lives and leaving others missing. Extensive damage in Kullu and Kangra districts has spurred rescue operations. Authorities urge caution with severe weather expected in the coming days as the region braces for further rain.

26-06-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has triggered a series of cloudbursts and flash floods, resulting in the loss of at least five lives and leaving several individuals unaccounted for, according to official reports released on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for June 29, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall for Himachal Pradesh and neighboring states. The alert warns of potential flash floods and landslides in affected districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, Chamba, Kullu, and Mandi. Locals and tourists have been advised to stay away from riverbanks and slopes during this period, with light to moderate rain expected on June 26 and 27.

Rescue operations are underway in the inaccessible terrains of the affected areas, with teams from the NDRF and SDRF making concerted efforts to reach those impacted. The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister confirmed the casualties and urged people to remain vigilant. Thus far, authorities have successfully rescued approximately 250 individuals, while efforts persist to locate the missing amid warnings from officials about the dangerous conditions prevailing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

