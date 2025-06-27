Fermi America's Ambitious Hypergrid: A New Era in U.S. Energy Strategy
Fermi America, co-founded by Rick Perry, plans to build the largest energy and data complex powered by nuclear, natural gas, and solar. Partnering with Texas Tech University, Fermi aims to launch the 'Hypergrid' project. Despite criticism, the project underscores America's push for nuclear power amidst global competition.
Fermi America, a Texas-based company co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announced its ambitious plan to construct the largest energy and data complex of its kind. The project, dubbed 'Hypergrid,' will be powered by nuclear, natural gas, and solar energy, aiming to revolutionize America's approach to energy generation.
In collaboration with Texas Tech University, Fermi plans to launch the 'Hypergrid' on July 4. Perry emphasized the need for the U.S. to catch up with countries like China, which is currently constructing 22 nuclear reactors. This announcement comes after recent executive orders from President Donald Trump, seeking to expedite new reactor applications and reform the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Despite concerns from nuclear critics over potential safety and health risks, Fermi claims the project will signify a significant step forward. The Amarillo campus is projected to deliver up to 11 GW of power, sufficient for over 8.2 million homes, with 1 GW expected by late 2026. As applications await NRC review, the site will also accommodate large AI data centers, highlighting Fermi's commitment to clean, safe nuclear power.
