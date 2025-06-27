Left Menu

Stocks Surge as Economic Indicators Hint at Fed Rate Cuts

Wall Street rallied with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq nearing record highs. Economic indicators suggest potential Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025, boosting bank stocks. Fed presidents express mixed views on the timing and necessity of rate cuts amid economic uncertainties. Strong construction orders counterbalanced weak GDP data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 02:16 IST
Stocks Surge as Economic Indicators Hint at Fed Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street ended the day on a high note Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq inching closer to historic highs, driven by optimism over potential Federal Reserve rate cuts influenced by recently released economic data.

Euphoria spread across U.S. markets as investors interpreted the Fed's potential move as a harbinger of economic support and deregulation. The anticipation of three rate cuts this year was highlighted by Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

The banking sector particularly benefited, propelled by proposed leverage rule relaxations. However, opinions on immediate tariff impacts and economic forecasts ranged across Federal Reserve officials, as the market remains fluctuating yet optimistic.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025