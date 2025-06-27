Left Menu

Uniqus Consultech and Numeric Forge Strategic Alliance for Enhanced Financial Close Automation

Uniqus Consultech has partnered with Numeric to enhance financial close automation. Combining their expertise, they aim to streamline accounting processes using AI-driven solutions. The partnership focuses on optimizing month-end workflows, reducing manual tasks, and delivering audit-ready reports. Their integrated platform offers deep ERP integration, flexible reporting, and user-centric design.

Uniqus Consultech and Numeric have announced a strategic partnership to transform financial close automation. This collaboration marries Uniqus's experience in finance transformation with Numeric's cutting-edge AI and automation capabilities.

The partnership aims to streamline accounting processes for finance teams, specifically targeting the offices of the CFO and Controllership. By integrating deep domain expertise and modern technology, they plan to enhance reporting accuracy and reduce manual effort in month-end tasks.

The combined solution offers deep ERP integration, AI-driven automation, and flexible reporting, promising significant time savings and improved accuracy for global finance operations. The collaboration underscores their commitment to empowering accounting teams with innovative tools.

