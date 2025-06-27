Triumph in Ahilyanagar: Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

In a coordinated operation on Wednesday, the Southern Command Military Intelligence unit of the Indian Army and Ahilyanagar's MIDC Police Station captured three Bangladeshi nationals residing and working illegally in the area for two years. The trio used counterfeit Indian documents to secure employment and evade detection.

Authorities, armed with specific intelligence from the Military Intelligence unit, raided a construction site at Mouli Crusher, Pokhardi. The immigrants, posing with fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, had assimilated into the local community, complicating detection. Officials are interrogating the trio to uncover potential ties to anti-national entities or larger illegal immigration networks.

A senior investigation officer noted, "We suspect the presence of more illegal immigrants across Ahilyanagar and potentially all of Maharashtra. This operation might reveal extensive networks as the investigation unfolds." A previous joint venture between the Southern Command and Kondhwa Police in Pune resulted in the arrest of four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants at a labor camp.

Conducted on June 13, this earlier raid followed precise intelligence regarding undocumented foreigners at a Kondhwa labor site. A swift raid, executed with local police, led to the detention of four fleeing individuals, later confirmed as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Identified as Swapan Mandal, Mithun Kumar Santal, Ranodhir Mandal, and Dilip Mondal, all hail from the cross-border migratory hotspot, the Satkhira district in Bangladesh.

