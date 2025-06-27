Left Menu

Gang Rivalry Fuels Tragic Murder in Delhi: The Nandu Gang's Shadow

The Delhi Police suspect the murder of Deepak, a nephew of gangster Manjit Mahal, was executed by the Kapil Sangwan gang. Deepak, a trader with no criminal past, was killed during a morning walk with his daughter. Authorities are probing the gang rivalry and CCTV footage for leads.

Updated: 27-06-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a shocking incident that underscores the deadly grip of gang rivalry, Deepak, a nephew of infamous gangster Manjit Mahal, was murdered in broad daylight in Delhi's Bawana area. The Delhi Police suspect the involvement of the Kapil Sangwan gang, also known as the Nandu gang, which is reportedly operating from abroad.

Deepak, aged 43, was a trader with a clean record who was gunned down during a morning walk with his daughter. The long-running feud between the Mahal and Nandu gangs had previously resulted in the death of property dealer Rajkumar Daral in April, highlighting the dangerous stakes of this gang war.

The brazen attack occurred as Deepak's parents trailed him on Bawana Road when two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire, killing him instantly. His daughter suffered a shot to the hand and is currently under medical care. Police efforts are now concentrated on analyzing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

