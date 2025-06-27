Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail for Mother to Care for Newborn

In a significant judicial move, the Delhi High Court has extended a 90-day period of interim bail to a woman accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The decision enables her to care for her newborn, born while she was in judicial custody, along with her other minor children.

Justice Renu Bhatnagar granted the interim relief after considering that the accused, Kushi, faced challenges caring for her newborn while detained. The court's decision coincides with the case entering the prosecution evidence stage, reflecting the judicial priority given to the welfare of the minor children involved.

While the defense argued for her temporary release citing the welfare of her children, the prosecution expressed concerns about her previous attempts to evade court proceedings. Nevertheless, Justice Bhatnagar emphasized the necessity of allowing familial care for the newborn, given the circumstances surrounding the case.

