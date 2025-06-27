Left Menu

Air India Flights Face Back-to-Back Security and Technical Hurdles

Air India faced a non-specific security alert and a technical issue on separate flights recently. The aircraft were cleared for further operations. An investigation into the crash of flight AI-171, which killed 241 people, is ongoing, focusing on the Black Box and Cockpit Voice Recorder data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India faced a tumultuous weekend following a series of critical incidents, including a security alert and a technical issue on two separate flights. On Friday, a non-specific security alert was detected on an Air India aircraft that was subsequently cleared for its next journey after standard security checks, an Air India spokesperson confirmed. 'Safety and security remain our top priority,' the spokesperson emphasized.

On Monday, Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, encountered a setback on flight IX2564 from Delhi to Jammu. A technical problem forced the Airbus A320 to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff. An Air India Express spokesperson expressed regret over the inconvenience and confirmed that an alternative aircraft was deployed to resume the journey.

These incidents unfolded against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny following the tragic crash of London-bound Air India-171 in Ahmedabad on June 12, which resulted in the loss of 241 lives. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have initiated the analysis of Black Box and Cockpit Voice Recorder data, aiming to identify the causes and prevent future similar occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

