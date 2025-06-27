Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Takes to the Skies: Reviews Jamrani Dam Progress & Celebrates New Book Launch

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the Jamrani Dam project, praising PM Modi for reviving the initiative after 60 years. He also attended the launch of 'The Emergency Diaries', praising its portrayal of PM Modi's formative years and leadership against past political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:24 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday conducted an aerial inspection of the under-construction Jamrani Dam project, a multipurpose initiative in the Nainital district. Following his survey, Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breathing new life into the project, which remained dormant for over six decades.

The Chief Minister noted that many administrations had come and gone without progressing the dam's construction. However, under PM Modi's leadership, the project is now greenlit with a completion target set for 2029. Dhami emphasized the state's commitment to meeting the deadline, highlighting the significance of this development for Uttarakhand citizens.

In a separate event, CM Dhami attended the launch of the book 'The Emergency Diaries: Years that Forged a Leader', lauding it as a profound narrative that goes beyond mere documentation. The book, published by BlueKraft, offers a deep dive into a period when dissent was punished and silence was equated with submission, capturing PM Modi's resilience and unwavering leadership during turbulent times. Dhami reflected on the pride evoked by reading about Modi's early years, which shaped a leader now recognized globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

