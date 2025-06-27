ONGC's Swift Response: Capping the Assam Oil Well Blowout
ONGC successfully capped a blowout at its oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district after a 16-day gas leak. The operation was conducted safely without any injuries or fire. Local and state support was crucial in managing the crisis, ensuring community safety, and securing the well.
ONGC has successfully managed to cap the blowout of its oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district, following a 16-day gas leak. The operation, which was carried out without any injuries or fire, was a testament to the company's crisis management skills.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the swift action taken by ONGC and thanked Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support. The response involved a collaborative effort with international well control experts, ensuring the leak was sealed in record time.
The well, operated by a private firm for the state-run ONGC, had necessitated the evacuation of 350 families. An ex-gratia was provided to the affected families, highlighting the government's commitment to community welfare alongside operational safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hardeep Singh Puri Criticizes Punjab's Lack of Central Scheme Implementation
Crisis Management in Action: ONGC's Response to Assam Gas Leak
ONGC Seeks International Help to Tackle Assam Gas Leak
International Experts Rally to Control Gas Leakage in Assam
Assam Gas Leak: ONGC Castigated Over Delayed Response