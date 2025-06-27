Left Menu

ONGC's Swift Response: Capping the Assam Oil Well Blowout

ONGC successfully capped a blowout at its oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district after a 16-day gas leak. The operation was conducted safely without any injuries or fire. Local and state support was crucial in managing the crisis, ensuring community safety, and securing the well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivasagar | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ONGC has successfully managed to cap the blowout of its oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district, following a 16-day gas leak. The operation, which was carried out without any injuries or fire, was a testament to the company's crisis management skills.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the swift action taken by ONGC and thanked Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support. The response involved a collaborative effort with international well control experts, ensuring the leak was sealed in record time.

The well, operated by a private firm for the state-run ONGC, had necessitated the evacuation of 350 families. An ex-gratia was provided to the affected families, highlighting the government's commitment to community welfare alongside operational safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

