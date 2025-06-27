Revolutionizing Savings: How Wizely App Transforms Fixed Deposit Investments in India

In a significant shift in 2023, Indians invested over Rs. 103 trillion in Fixed Deposits, influenced heavily by technological advancements. A pioneer in this change is the Wizely App, offering users a seamless, 100% paperless experience in managing their fixed deposit investments.

The app facilitates effortless browsing and comparison of FDs from multiple issuers, eliminating the need to visit various banks or financial institutions. Users can invest with confidence as the app showcases FDs from reputable RBI-licensed banks and top-rated NBFCs. High interest rates up to 9.10% ensure that savers maximize returns even in fluctuating markets.

With features like insured deposits up to Rs. 5 Lakhs by DICGC and a user-friendly dashboard for monitoring investments, Wizely eases the savings journey. It requires just an internet connection and offers options for pre-mature withdrawals and reinvestments, empowering users to save smartly and efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)