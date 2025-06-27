Left Menu

India's Milestone in Aviation Safety: Onsite Black Box Data Recovery

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in New Delhi is investigating the black boxes from the recent Air India Flight AI-171 crash. India is decoding these onsite for the first time, marking a significant milestone, with international collaborations ensuring a transparent and credible probe, enhancing aviation safety and public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:09 IST
Visual from the site of plane crash site in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intensive investigation is taking place at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Lab in New Delhi, where experts are analyzing black boxes from the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, which occurred earlier this month.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed that the Crash Protection Module was retrieved from one black box, and its memory data was successfully accessed on June 25, 2025. The process employed a 'golden chassis' to validate data retrieval accuracy. Black boxes from the crash site were recovered on June 13 and June 16. The probe is led by the Director General of AAIB and includes experts from the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board. Aviation and technical experts from Boeing and GE are also collaborating in the process.

India adheres to international aviation investigation standards as a signatory to the ICAO Chicago Convention. Historically reliant on foreign aid for decoding black boxes, India's AAIB Lab can now analyze Cockpit Voice Recorders and Flight Data Recorders domestically, evidencing technological advances post-2017 under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This self-reliance marks a significant step in enhancing aviation safety and boosting trust in India's investigative capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

