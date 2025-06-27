Green Dreams Dashed: LEAG Postpones Europe's Largest Energy Hub Project
LEAG has indefinitely postponed plans for a green energy hub at a former coal-fired power plant site in eastern Germany, due to unfavorable political and economic conditions. The plan, initially proposed in 2024, aimed to develop hydrogen production alongside green electricity storage. High energy costs and regulatory delays are significant obstacles.
Plans for one of Europe's largest green energy hubs, originally set to be developed by energy firm LEAG on a disused coal-fired power plant site in eastern Germany, have hit an indefinite pause. The move follows ArcelorMittal's abandonment of carbon-neutral production plans due to prohibitive energy costs.
LEAG cited unanticipated political and economic conditions, particularly the indefinite delay of the federal Power Plant Safety Act, as reasons for postponing the H2UB Boxberg project. The company announced the project in April 2024, aiming to turn the decommissioned power station into a hub for hydrogen production and energy storage.
Despite this setback, LEAG remains committed to its long-term vision of renewable energy, planning to bring 7 GW of solar and wind capacity online by 2030. However, delays in hydrogen infrastructure and market uncertainties pose challenges to these plans, as Germany targets a coal phase-out by 2038.
