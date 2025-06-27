Left Menu

Empowering Growth: Mushroom Cultivation Boosts Income for UP Farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government is promoting mushroom cultivation to enhance farmer incomes. This initiative has empowered farmers, especially women, in several districts. Noteworthy cases include Geeta Devi from Mathura, who became a role model after increasing her earnings significantly, and Sonali Sabharwal from Hardoi, who is mentoring rural women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:17 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is driving economic change with its focus on mushroom cultivation, significantly boosting incomes for farmers across the state. This initiative spans eight districts, including Lucknow and Mathura, and has led to increased participation from women, uplifting rural communities in the process.

Geeta Devi from Mathura shines as a prime example of success in this venture. Starting her project two-and-a-half years ago with government support, she secured a loan of Rs 70 lakh for her Rs 1.61 crore venture. Today, her business not only serves local markets but also supplies to Agra and Delhi, earning her Rs 20-25 lakh annually.

Sonali Sabharwal from Hardoi is another trailblazer, advocating for rural women to join this lucrative agri-business. The government supports farmer training through various schemes, offering financial aid and technical guidance to transition towards scientific and profitable farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

