VB-G RAM G Act: A Catalyst for Rural Empowerment in Bihar

Leaders from the NDA in Bihar defended the VB-G RAM G Act against opposition criticism, emphasizing its potential to strengthen the rural economy. The Act aims to empower farmers and laborers, enhance employment, and boost accountability. Concerns about renaming were addressed, highlighting the Act's alignment with national development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:32 IST
VB-G RAM G Act: A Catalyst for Rural Empowerment in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar NDA leadership has robustly defended the VB-G RAM G Act amid opposition attacks, arguing it could be transformative for the rural economy. They made their case at a press conference held at the BJP's state headquarters.

BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi stated that the opposition's criticism seemed an attempt to resist all positive actions executed by the NDA government. He emphasized the government's mission to make India a developed nation by 2047, noting that rural progress in states like Bihar is crucial to achieving this goal.

The legislation's renaming to VB-G RAM G Act was defended by JD(U), LJP(RV), and other NDA allies, linking it to the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and addressing unemployment with compensation measures. They claimed the Act will bring accountability, transparency, and improved living standards in villages.

