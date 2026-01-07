VB-G RAM G Act: A Catalyst for Rural Empowerment in Bihar

The Bihar NDA leadership has robustly defended the VB-G RAM G Act amid opposition attacks, arguing it could be transformative for the rural economy. They made their case at a press conference held at the BJP's state headquarters.

BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi stated that the opposition's criticism seemed an attempt to resist all positive actions executed by the NDA government. He emphasized the government's mission to make India a developed nation by 2047, noting that rural progress in states like Bihar is crucial to achieving this goal.

The legislation's renaming to VB-G RAM G Act was defended by JD(U), LJP(RV), and other NDA allies, linking it to the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and addressing unemployment with compensation measures. They claimed the Act will bring accountability, transparency, and improved living standards in villages.