High-Stakes Legal Battle: Andhra Pradesh High Court Reserves Verdict on Adulterated Ghee Case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of two accused in a high-profile case involving adulterated ghee supplied for sacred rituals at the Tirumala temple. The case has attracted attention for alleged procedural lapses and a multi-agency probe led by the CBI.

Respresentative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has reserved its decision regarding the bail applications of Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, accused in the controversial adulterated ghee case linked to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The case centers on the supply of substandard ghee by AR Dairy for temple rituals, allegedly violating tender agreements.

The case gained prominence as the Supreme Court intervened, mandating a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe due to its potential impact on public health and religious practices. The accused, linked to AR Dairy, have been in custody since February 2025, suspected of sourcing adulterated ghee from Bhole Baba Dairy via Vyshnavi Dairy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) leads the multi-agency investigation, while the defense challenges procedural aspects, citing delays in FIRs regarding witness intimidation. The CBI, however, stands by its processes, asserting all actions remain within legal bounds, steering a complex legal discourse ahead of Justice Srinivas Reddy's reserved order.

