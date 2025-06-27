Left Menu

Punjab's Drug-Busting Drive: A 118-Day Success Story

Over 118 days, Punjab Police, directed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, arrested 19,473 drug smugglers, recovering significant quantities of heroin and opium. The state's comprehensive approach included raids across 28 districts, coordinated by a 5-member committee, emphasizing enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention efforts.

In an aggressive effort to curb drug activity, Punjab's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, marked a significant milestone by completing 118 days. On Friday, authorities announced the arrest of 125 individuals involved in drug smuggling, alongside the seizure of 710 grams of heroin, 1 kg of opium, and Rs 1.22 lakh in drug-related proceeds.

Since the initiative commenced, a notable 19,473 suspects have been apprehended, revealing the extent of the state's commitment to tackling the drug crisis. The operation, guided by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, unfolded synchronously across all 28 police districts in Punjab, underscoring a unified and relentless pursuit of justice.

In support of making Punjab drug-free, CM Mann has charged police commissioners and top officials with the task, while a five-member Cabinet Subcommittee, led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, oversees progress. Special DGP Arpit Shukla detailed that over 200 police teams participated in the effort, conducting raids at 488 locations and registering 84 FIRs. The operation also identified and checked 505 suspicious individuals, with 78 opting for de-addiction and rehabilitation, highlighting the state's holistic strategy combining enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

