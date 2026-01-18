Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles International Arms and Extortion Network

The Punjab Police arrested 10 individuals, unraveling an international arms and extortion module led by gangster Goldy Brar. Weapons were seized, including Glock pistols, as part of a three-week operation. The crackdown emphasized coordinated efforts amidst encrypted communications and interstate networks of illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:09 IST
Punjab Police Dismantles International Arms and Extortion Network
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police announced on Sunday their success in dismantling an illegal arms and extortion network connected to the notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who is currently based overseas. This operation led to the arrest of 10 suspects and the seizure of 12 sophisticated weapons, including two Austrian Glock pistols.

According to Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, the mission to capture these criminals took three weeks and involved advanced surveillance and intelligence operations. The network aimed to spread lawlessness through trafficking illegal arms, extorting, and orchestrating murders across the state.

The operation's success highlights the authorities' ability to counteract organized crime, as 12 firearms and numerous live cartridges were confiscated. Despite the challenges posed by encrypted communication tools used by the gang and the complex network linking handlers within and outside the state, the Ludhiana Police effectively neutralized potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026