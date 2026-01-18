Punjab Police Dismantles International Arms and Extortion Network

The Punjab Police announced on Sunday their success in dismantling an illegal arms and extortion network connected to the notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who is currently based overseas. This operation led to the arrest of 10 suspects and the seizure of 12 sophisticated weapons, including two Austrian Glock pistols.

According to Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, the mission to capture these criminals took three weeks and involved advanced surveillance and intelligence operations. The network aimed to spread lawlessness through trafficking illegal arms, extorting, and orchestrating murders across the state.

The operation's success highlights the authorities' ability to counteract organized crime, as 12 firearms and numerous live cartridges were confiscated. Despite the challenges posed by encrypted communication tools used by the gang and the complex network linking handlers within and outside the state, the Ludhiana Police effectively neutralized potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)