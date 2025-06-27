Left Menu

Delhi Celebrates Mango Diversity and Devotion at Annual Festivals

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 34th Mango Festival at Tyagraj Stadium, promoting 'Vocal for Local' and interacting with mango producers. Later, she participated in the 48th Jagannath Rath Yatra in Hauz Khas, praying for blessings on Delhi and the country. PM Narendra Modi also extended festival greetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:58 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's Tyagraj Stadium witnessed the vibrant inauguration of the 34th Mango Festival by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The two-day event, hailed as a celebration of 'learning and taste,' brings together mango farmers and enthusiasts in a bid to spotlight the country's agricultural diversity and bolster local produce industries.

Rekha Gupta interacted with mango producers, addressing their challenges and opportunities. She emphasized the festival's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative, encouraging Delhi residents to experience the wide variety of mangoes from across India, unveiling innovative cultivation techniques and flavors.

Further enhancing the festive spirit, CM Gupta joined the 48th Jagannath Rath Yatra at Hauz Khas. Accompanied by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for participating in the spiritual event, marking her devotion with prayers for Delhi's prosperity. Prime Minister Modi echoed these sentiments, extending wishes for well-being on his social media handle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

