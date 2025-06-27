Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Launches Major Law and Order Overhaul

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces a comprehensive plan to boost state law enforcement with 4,411 new police recruits. He emphasizes strict adherence to the rule of law and vows to tackle cybercrime, child marriage, and illegal drug sales, while ensuring thorough investigations across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:17 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Launches Major Law and Order Overhaul
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping move to reinforce law and order, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a new policy initiative on Friday. He informed senior police officials of the state government's approval to recruit 4,411 new police personnel, with all appointments anticipated to be finalized within the year.

Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his government's dedication to upholding legal principles, asserting that no individual—regardless of their social standing—can be above the law. He instructed police to take decisive action against provocation or hate speech, even in the absence of formal complaints.

The Chief Minister pressed for an end to crimes against women, farmers, and children, highlighting the eradication of child marriage as a priority. He stressed the need for robust investigation practices and urged police officers to engage directly in field assessments rather than remaining office-bound.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025