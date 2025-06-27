Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Launches Major Law and Order Overhaul

In a sweeping move to reinforce law and order, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a new policy initiative on Friday. He informed senior police officials of the state government's approval to recruit 4,411 new police personnel, with all appointments anticipated to be finalized within the year.

Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his government's dedication to upholding legal principles, asserting that no individual—regardless of their social standing—can be above the law. He instructed police to take decisive action against provocation or hate speech, even in the absence of formal complaints.

The Chief Minister pressed for an end to crimes against women, farmers, and children, highlighting the eradication of child marriage as a priority. He stressed the need for robust investigation practices and urged police officers to engage directly in field assessments rather than remaining office-bound.

