CM Yogi Adityanath's Initiatives: Empowering UP's Youth and MSMEs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, addressing residents' grievances. He also inaugurated 'Youth adda' and launched the 'CM Yuva' app to boost entrepreneurship and employment. The initiatives are part of a broader effort to transform UP’s economic landscape through the MSME sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a public interaction session at Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed local grievances, ensuring citizens swift resolution of their concerns through immediate official directives.

In a key initiative launched the previous day, the Chief Minister inaugurated 'Youth adda' and introduced the 'CM Yuva' app to foster entrepreneurship and provide employment opportunities. This move coincided with International MSME Day. Adityanath congratulated entrepreneurs and millions of workers in the state's booming MSME sector, underscoring the success of the 'One District One Product' strategy aiding regional development.

Citing examples like Kannauj's perfumes and Lucknow's Chikankari, Adityanath emphasized the role of fair governance in driving progress. He revealed that under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, up to 96 lakh MSME units were established, offering interest-free loans and tool kits post-training. His remarks highlighted the shift from a lawless past to a thriving present under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

