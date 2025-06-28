CM Yogi Adityanath's Initiatives: Empowering UP's Youth and MSMEs

During a public interaction session at Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed local grievances, ensuring citizens swift resolution of their concerns through immediate official directives.

In a key initiative launched the previous day, the Chief Minister inaugurated 'Youth adda' and introduced the 'CM Yuva' app to foster entrepreneurship and provide employment opportunities. This move coincided with International MSME Day. Adityanath congratulated entrepreneurs and millions of workers in the state's booming MSME sector, underscoring the success of the 'One District One Product' strategy aiding regional development.

Citing examples like Kannauj's perfumes and Lucknow's Chikankari, Adityanath emphasized the role of fair governance in driving progress. He revealed that under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, up to 96 lakh MSME units were established, offering interest-free loans and tool kits post-training. His remarks highlighted the shift from a lawless past to a thriving present under his leadership.

