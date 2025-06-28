Narayana Murthy Champions Scholarships and Applauds GIFT City's Growth

NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, highlighted the pivotal role of scholarships in nurturing young professionals' talents during an event at IIM Ahmedabad on Friday. He stressed the importance of incentives for those who excel, aligning with India's ambitious goals under the Prime Minister's leadership.

On the same day, Murthy visited the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar, lauding its swift advancements. He commended the international-standard infrastructure that supports the influx of global companies. During his visit, he engaged in an in-depth discussion with GIFT City officials, including Chairman Hasmukh Adhia and Managing Director Tapan Ray.

A press briefing revealed ongoing initiatives at GIFT City, pivotal in establishing it as an international financial and technology services hub. Infosys has also inaugurated a development centre there, offering innovative services and housing over 1,000 employees in a hybrid working model. This facility focuses on delivering cutting-edge digital solutions across sectors like digital banking and risk management.