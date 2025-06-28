Death Penalty for Appalaraju in Visakhapatnam Family Slaughter; TTD Ghee Case Bail Appeals Deferred

In a landmark ruling, the IV Additional District Judge Court in Visakhapatnam sentenced Bathinda Appalaraju to death for the gruesome murder of six family members, including two children, in 2021. Appalaraju was found guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, culminating in a death sentence under IPC-302 and a fine.

Furthermore, the court imposed additional custodial sentences and fines on Appalaraju for other related charges. The murders, driven by personal enmity, occurred in the early hours of April 15, 2021, claiming the lives of Allu Ramadevi and her family members. Meanwhile, another legal battle unfolds as the Andhra Pradesh High Court evaluates bail pleas related to the Tirumala ghee adulteration scandal.

The High Court has yet to decide on the bail applications of Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, accused of supplying substandard ghee for sacred rituals at the Tirumala temple. Amidst a multi-agency probe spearheaded by the CBI, issues of procedural delays and witness intimidation emerge as central arguments in the ongoing inquiry. Justice Srinivas Reddy has reserved the order on these bail pleas.

