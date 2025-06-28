Uniting for Economic Justice: A Call to Transform Global Finance
Over 1100 global organizations endorse a statement demanding transformative economic reforms at the UN's Financing for Development Conference. They call for debt cancellation, fair taxation, and systemic change to combat wealth concentration and inequality, emphasizing the need for a transparent financial system that serves humanity over profit.
- India
In a strong show of solidarity, more than 1100 civil society groups from 114 countries have endorsed a call for significant reforms at the UN's Financing for Development Conference in Seville, Spain. The statement, 'We Stand with Billions, Not Billionaires: Cancel the Debt, Change the System,' demands systemic changes to counter economic inequality and concentration of wealth.
Endorsements come from influential non-profits such as Amnesty International and Oxfam, alongside many Global South organizations. They urge world leaders to implement debt cancellation, fair taxation on the super-wealthy, and enhanced investment in public services—to build a just and transparent financial system within the UN framework.
The conference occurs amidst a dramatic debt crisis impacting a third of global nations, with major financial bodies prescribing austerity over needed public spending. Kumi Naidoo and other activists stress that addressing these issues is crucial to achieving global equity and environmental sustainability.
