Tensions Rise in Punjab: High-Profile Murder and Political Arrests Stir Unease
Kuldeep Singh Mundia, once the PA of a prominent Shiromani Akali Dal leader, was murdered, prompting police investigations. Meanwhile, the political climate heats up as SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia is arrested, sparking protests. Allegations arise over unwarranted searches at Majithia’s residence.
In a shocking incident on Dhandra Road near the Missing Link 2 Highway, Kuldeep Singh Mundia was brutally murdered. Mundia, formerly the personal assistant of Shiromani Akali Dal figure Jagdev Singh Talwandi, has become the center of an ongoing investigation with police assuring imminent arrests. Sadar Police Station SHO Avneet Kaur confirmed that police teams are conducting searches to capture the accused.
Adding to the tension, Punjab police recently detained several Shiromani Akali Dal workers protesting the detention of their leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Vigilance Department. This development followed a raid by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau at Majithia's Amritsar residence, leading to his arrest.
Protest fervor was fueled by allegations from Majithia's wife, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, of unauthorized searches by authorities. She claims 30 to 35 officials invaded their home without a warrant. Kaur thanked SAD supporters for their solidarity and asserted her family's commitment to their cause. The matter, she states, remains unresolved and demands thorough investigation.
