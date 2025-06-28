Tensions Rise in Punjab: Political Turmoil and Mystery Murder Unfold

Tensions in Punjab have escalated following the murder of Kuldeep Singh Mundia, a former aide to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Jagdev Singh Talwandi. Mundia was found dead on Dhandra Road near the Missing Link 2 Highway. Police are actively investigating the case, considering all avenues to uncover the motive behind this crime.

In a related development, Punjab Police detained several Shiromani Akali Dal workers protesting the arrest of party leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Majithia was taken into custody by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau after a search at his residence in Amritsar. The arrest has further fueled political unrest in the region.

Ganieve Kaur Majithia, wife of the detained leader, expressed outrage at the manner of the raid, stating it was conducted without presenting any warrant. She thanked supporters for standing by them during these challenging times, emphasizing that they will continue to stand strong amidst political adversity.