Remembering PV Narasimha Rao: The Architect of India's Economic Renaissance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to former PM PV Narasimha Rao on his 104th birth anniversary, highlighting his influential leadership in India's economic progress. Rao, a revered statesman and scholar, served as India's Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tribute on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 104th birth anniversary. Using the platform 'X', Modi expressed India's gratitude for Rao's pivotal role in steering the nation through a vital phase of economic development.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted Rao's intellectual prowess, applauding his wisdom and scholarly demeanor, which continue to earn widespread admiration. In a demonstration of shared respect, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to 'X' to commemorate Rao.

Rajnath Singh praised Rao as a distinguished statesman and scholar. Reflecting on Rao's tenure as Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996, Singh emphasized the significant economic strides and national development achieved under his leadership.

Tracing his political career, Rao held several key ministerial positions, including Minister of Law and Information, Health and Medicine, and Education, in Andhra Pradesh before becoming India's Prime Minister. Notably, his tenure marked a turning point, laying the groundwork for far-reaching economic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

