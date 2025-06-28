Left Menu

RSS Celebrates 100 Years with Nationwide Hindu Conferences

The RSS marks its centenary with a major outreach program across India. Beginning with a lecture series by Mohan Bhagwat in major cities, the initiatives aim to strengthen local branches and host 1,500 Hindu conferences. The core theme is 'belongingness', emphasizing unity and collective identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:31 IST
RSS Celebrates 100 Years with Nationwide Hindu Conferences
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (Photo/@RSSorg). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to celebrate its centenary year by organizing Hindu conferences and public outreach programs nationwide. The initiative, announced by Delhi RSS leader Anil Gupta, begins with a lecture series by Mohan Bhagwat in key metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Launching the festivities on August 26, the RSS aims to expand its local branches or 'shakhas' to over one lakh across the country. The extensive program will also see 1,500 to 1,600 Hindu conferences being organized by the end of the year to mark the organization's 100th anniversary.

During a recent event in Pune, Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the core principle of the RSS as 'belongingness'. He urged society to embrace this unity, stating that true human connection stems from transcending individual selfishness and recognizing the commonality that binds humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025