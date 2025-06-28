RSS Celebrates 100 Years with Nationwide Hindu Conferences

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to celebrate its centenary year by organizing Hindu conferences and public outreach programs nationwide. The initiative, announced by Delhi RSS leader Anil Gupta, begins with a lecture series by Mohan Bhagwat in key metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Launching the festivities on August 26, the RSS aims to expand its local branches or 'shakhas' to over one lakh across the country. The extensive program will also see 1,500 to 1,600 Hindu conferences being organized by the end of the year to mark the organization's 100th anniversary.

During a recent event in Pune, Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the core principle of the RSS as 'belongingness'. He urged society to embrace this unity, stating that true human connection stems from transcending individual selfishness and recognizing the commonality that binds humanity.

