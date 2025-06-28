Left Menu

Intensive Search Continues for Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists in Basantgarh

Security forces have intensified their search operation in Basantgarh's Kuru Nallah area, as three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists remain trapped. Utilizing aerial surveillance and advanced tracking tools, the operation aims to neutralize the terrorists while minimizing collateral damage.

Representational Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces pressed on with their extensive search efforts for the third day in a row on Saturday, focusing on the dense forests of Kuru Nallah in Basantgarh's Bihali area. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists are reportedly cornered following a recent confrontation that left a senior JeM commander dead.

The operation has been scaled up with aerial surveillance and specialized units to tighten the grip on these terrorists. According to officials, all potential escape routes have been blocked, and the trapped militants are part of a freshly infiltrated JeM faction. The deceased commander was implicated in numerous terrorist acts.

Security agencies are employing precision strategies to eliminate the threat with minimal collateral damage. The use of drones and advanced surveillance tools has been pivotal in tracking movements through the challenging terrain. The encounter follows a spike in terrorist incidents in Basantgarh this year.

