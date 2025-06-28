Left Menu

Adulterated Diesel Scandal: Ratlam Fuel Station Under Investigation

An FIR has been filed against a Ratlam fuel station for selling adulterated diesel, causing vehicle breakdowns at a Chief Minister's event. A discrepancy of 720 liters in fuel stock and water contamination were found. Authorities have seized fuel, and legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:17 IST
Adulterated Diesel Scandal: Ratlam Fuel Station Under Investigation
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development from Ratlam's Dosigaon, legal action has been taken against a local fuel station for allegedly distributing adulterated diesel that led to the breakdown of several vehicles slated for Chief Minister's protocol duties. According to an official release, these vehicles, leased from an Indore travel agency, were en route to a district event when they malfunctioned, casting doubt on the fuel's integrity.

The official statement clarified that while not part of the Chief Minister's convoy, these vehicles were crucial for other formal assignments. Upon receiving alerts, officials investigated the fuel station, revealing grave inconsistencies. Inspections showed a 720-liter discrepancy between reported and actual diesel stocks, and the presence of water contamination, with a water depth of 6.63 cm detected in the tank.

Following these revelations, the district administration seized significant quantities of diesel and petrol from the site. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) authorities have since procured diesel samples for testing at their Manglia laboratory in Indore. The fuel station has been sealed, and charges have been brought against the owner and operator under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, at Audyogik Kshetra police station as of June 27.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025