Adulterated Diesel Scandal: Ratlam Fuel Station Under Investigation

In a significant development from Ratlam's Dosigaon, legal action has been taken against a local fuel station for allegedly distributing adulterated diesel that led to the breakdown of several vehicles slated for Chief Minister's protocol duties. According to an official release, these vehicles, leased from an Indore travel agency, were en route to a district event when they malfunctioned, casting doubt on the fuel's integrity.

The official statement clarified that while not part of the Chief Minister's convoy, these vehicles were crucial for other formal assignments. Upon receiving alerts, officials investigated the fuel station, revealing grave inconsistencies. Inspections showed a 720-liter discrepancy between reported and actual diesel stocks, and the presence of water contamination, with a water depth of 6.63 cm detected in the tank.

Following these revelations, the district administration seized significant quantities of diesel and petrol from the site. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) authorities have since procured diesel samples for testing at their Manglia laboratory in Indore. The fuel station has been sealed, and charges have been brought against the owner and operator under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, at Audyogik Kshetra police station as of June 27.