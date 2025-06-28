Uttarakhand Panchayat Polls: High Court's Nod Sets Stage for Elections

The State Election Commission in Uttarakhand has announced the schedule for panchayat elections in 12 districts, excluding Haridwar. This development follows a Nainital High Court decision that allowed the election process to continue, overturning an earlier stay issued on June 23.

The three-tier elections will occur in two phases, with voting scheduled for July 24 and July 28, and results to be announced after vote counting on July 31. Nominees can file their papers from July 2 to July 5, with scrutiny from July 7 to July 9. Withdrawals are permitted on July 10 and 11.

This notification was issued by Sushil Kumar, the State Election Commissioner, exercising the powers under Article 243-K of the Constitution. It declares elections for several roles across the panchayat tiers, except in Haridwar. The High Court bench acted upon reviewing the government's presented documents and the objections raised regarding reservations, ultimately granting the election process clearance.