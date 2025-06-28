Left Menu

Uttarakhand Panchayat Polls: High Court's Nod Sets Stage for Elections

The Uttarakhand State Election Commission has issued a notification for panchayat elections in 12 districts following the High Court's removal of a prior stay order. Elections are set for July across two phases, with counting on July 31. Nomination procedures start July 2, excluding Haridwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:05 IST
Uttarakhand Panchayat Polls: High Court's Nod Sets Stage for Elections
Uttarakhand State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Election Commission in Uttarakhand has announced the schedule for panchayat elections in 12 districts, excluding Haridwar. This development follows a Nainital High Court decision that allowed the election process to continue, overturning an earlier stay issued on June 23.

The three-tier elections will occur in two phases, with voting scheduled for July 24 and July 28, and results to be announced after vote counting on July 31. Nominees can file their papers from July 2 to July 5, with scrutiny from July 7 to July 9. Withdrawals are permitted on July 10 and 11.

This notification was issued by Sushil Kumar, the State Election Commissioner, exercising the powers under Article 243-K of the Constitution. It declares elections for several roles across the panchayat tiers, except in Haridwar. The High Court bench acted upon reviewing the government's presented documents and the objections raised regarding reservations, ultimately granting the election process clearance.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025