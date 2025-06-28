Indo-Tibetan Synergy: A Seminar Reviving Shared Heritage

The Surya Command of the Indian Army organized a seminar on Saturday titled 'Interwoven Roots: Shared Indo-Tibetan Heritage' at the Army Training Command in Shimla, bringing together diverse participants to delve into the deep-rooted ties between India and Tibet.

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta underscored the historical and strategic significance of these connections in today's geopolitical context. He emphasized that the seminar served as a platform to explore the intertwined identities of these ancient civilizations, emphasizing the need for future engagement in light of shifting geopolitical challenges.

Renowned expert Claude Arpi provided a historical overview of Indo-Tibetan relations, highlighting spiritual exchanges and contemporary political issues, such as the sensitive topic of the Dalai Lama's reincarnation, which holds global ramifications. The seminar reiterated the need to strengthen cultural and strategic links, urging efforts to protect this shared heritage.

