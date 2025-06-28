Himachal Pradesh Faces Early Monsoon Fury: Flash Floods, Destruction, and Lives Lost

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with an unusually early and intense monsoon season, resulting in flash floods, significant infrastructure damage, and tragic loss of life, according to Minister Jagat Singh Negi. In an update from Shimla, he confirmed 17 fatalities due to rain-related events, especially in Kullu and Dharamshala.

The minister highlighted the severe impact, noting disrupted road networks, electricity lines, and water supply systems. Negi reported 37 roads blocked and 47 distribution transformers damaged but assured that no national highways are closed, with restoration efforts actively underway.

He further revealed that damages have exceeded Rs 300 crore, urging tourists to exercise caution. As search and rescue operations proceed in affected areas, the government remains vigilant, prioritizing rapid restoration and relief to mitigate the monsoon's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)