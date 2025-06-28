Left Menu

Revolutionizing Agroforestry: Simplified Tree Felling Rules to Boost Farmer Incomes

The government has introduced model rules for tree felling on agricultural land to promote agroforestry, aiming to boost farmers' incomes and support climate goals. The new system simplifies procedural hurdles, enhancing transparency and certification through the National Timber Management System, aligning with international deforestation regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:58 IST
Revolutionizing Agroforestry: Simplified Tree Felling Rules to Boost Farmer Incomes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has taken a significant step towards boosting agroforestry in the country by issuing model rules for felling trees on agricultural land. Aimed at doubling farmers' incomes and increasing tree cover outside forests, this initiative seeks to simplify the bureaucratic processes involved, thus encouraging more widespread adoption of agroforestry practices.

The 'Model Rules for Felling of Trees in Agricultural Lands' have been sent to all state governments, highlighting the need to harmonize regulations and remove confusion that hinders the cultivation and marketing of agroforestry produce. By simplifying the rules, the government aims to incentivize farmers and promote sustainable land use that supports India's Paris Agreement climate commitments.

Central to the initiative is the National Timber Management System (NTMS), a digital platform that ensures traceability and legality of timber sourced from non-forest lands. This aligns Indian timber practices with the EU Deforestation Regulation, enabling farmers to access better market prices domestically and internationally while assuring compliance with global environmental standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025