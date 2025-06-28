Revolutionizing Agroforestry: Simplified Tree Felling Rules to Boost Farmer Incomes

The government has taken a significant step towards boosting agroforestry in the country by issuing model rules for felling trees on agricultural land. Aimed at doubling farmers' incomes and increasing tree cover outside forests, this initiative seeks to simplify the bureaucratic processes involved, thus encouraging more widespread adoption of agroforestry practices.

The 'Model Rules for Felling of Trees in Agricultural Lands' have been sent to all state governments, highlighting the need to harmonize regulations and remove confusion that hinders the cultivation and marketing of agroforestry produce. By simplifying the rules, the government aims to incentivize farmers and promote sustainable land use that supports India's Paris Agreement climate commitments.

Central to the initiative is the National Timber Management System (NTMS), a digital platform that ensures traceability and legality of timber sourced from non-forest lands. This aligns Indian timber practices with the EU Deforestation Regulation, enabling farmers to access better market prices domestically and internationally while assuring compliance with global environmental standards.

