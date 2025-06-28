Delhi's Midnight Rescue Drill: Preparing for the Unthinkable

In a midnight operation at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, multiple agencies, including the CISF, NDRF, NSG, and others, engaged in a substantial mock exercise. Held from 01:05 AM to 04:25 AM between June 27 and 28, the drill tested preparedness and response in scenarios mimicking a range of high-risk conditions.

This drill simulated critical situations like Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear attacks, alongside a terrorist strike, a hostage crisis, and an IED explosion. The objective was clear—to thoroughly assess coordination, crisis response, and operational readiness of the participating units, involving 594 personnel across various organizations.

Concurrently, in Bhopal, the NDRF, SDRF, and Indian Army executed a flood preventive mock drill at Bada Talab. Demonstrating rescue and relief operations, the joint team illustrated techniques to manage emergencies, ensuring efficient agency cooperation and execution of rescue strategies. Officials highlighted the importance of these exercises in refining response capabilities and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)