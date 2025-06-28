Union Minister Chouhan Vows Support for Tribals Amid Sanctuary Concerns

In a recent visit to Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged with local tribal communities, offering reassurances of government support in addressing their grievances. Concerns about potential displacement due to proposed sanctuary projects dominated the discussions, with Chouhan promising to escalate these issues to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Chouhan reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) dedication to tribal welfare, stressing the party's reputation for being both poor- and tribal-friendly. He expressed confidence that Chief Minister Yadav would take decisive action to resolve the tribals' concerns, ensuring minimal disruption to their traditional lands.

During his visit, Chouhan also partook in an environmental initiative by planting a sapling in Bhopal's Smart City Park. Emphasizing the importance of tree planting for ecological balance, he encouraged citizens to plant trees on special occasions, advocating for environmental responsibility alongside addressing socio-economic issues faced by indigenous populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)