Delhi High Court Orders Urgent Examination for Minor Seeking Abortion

The Delhi High Court has taken swift action regarding the case of a minor seeking to abort her 26-week pregnancy after being a victim of sexual assault. The court directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to conduct a comprehensive medical examination through a specifically constituted board.

Justice Manoj Jain emphasized the urgency of the matter, instructing the medical board to file their report without delay. The court set a deadline, requiring the board's findings to be submitted in a sealed envelope by June 30. The alternative is to allow the investigating officer to collect the report directly from the board.

The court's decision follows advocacy by the minor's legal counsel, Anwesh Madhukar, highlighting the trauma and mental health injuries suffered by the petitioner. The case is framed within the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, emphasizing the adverse impact of a pregnancy resulting from assault. The next hearing is scheduled for June 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)