National 'Manthan Baithak' to Propel Cooperative Sector Development

The Union Ministry of Cooperation's 'Manthan Baithak' on June 30 in New Delhi aims to evaluate and progress initiatives that strengthen the cooperative sector. Key discussions will include new cooperative societies, the World's Largest Grain Storage Scheme, and cooperative federalism to enhance economic transformation.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Union Ministry of Cooperation is organizing a pivotal 'Manthan Baithak' for the Cooperation Ministers of States and Union Territories, scheduled for June 30 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The summit will be presided over by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, prioritizing the advancement of the cooperative sector.

This assembly will actively involve Cooperation Ministers and senior officials from States and UTs as they assess progress, share perspectives, and devise strategies to amplify the cooperative sector's influence. The event endeavors to review Ministry initiatives, gauge achievements, and encourage a collaborative exchange of ideas and practices.

The 'Manthan Baithak' aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Prosperity through Cooperation,' underscoring new cooperative formations, such as 2 lakh Multi-purpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, dairy, and fisheries cooperatives. Discussions will focus on the cooperative sector's critical projects, notably the World's Largest Grain Storage Scheme, aimed at bolstering food security.

A significant aspect will involve sharing the ongoing progress under the 'Cooperation Among Cooperatives' campaign and addressing the role of States within the National Multi-state Cooperative Societies. Moreover, additional focus will be on digital transformations, such as PACS computerization and the development of a National Cooperative Database for strategic planning.

Participant discourse will extend to innovations like the White Revolution 2.0 program, sustainable practices in the dairy industry, and procurement support under the Atmanirbharta Abhiyan. The meeting will also highlight capacity building and financial strategies, alongside cooperative banking and organizational issues addressing regional cooperative strengths.

The event is poised to serve as a catalyst in solidifying the cooperation between the Center and States, facilitating the transformation of state-level cooperatives into dynamic economic forces through the spirit of cooperative federalism.

