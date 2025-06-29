Language Debate Heats Up in Maharashtra: Shinde Accuses Sena of 'Double-faced' Politics

The controversy over mandatory Hindi instruction in Maharashtra schools has sparked a fiery political exchange. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accused Shiv Sena (UBT) of hypocrisy, asserting that they shift stances based on power dynamics. Shinde criticized the Sena's demand for Minister Dada Bhuse's resignation.

Shinde referenced a past administration mandate, which included teaching Marathi, English, and Hindi as advised by the Raghunath Mashelkar Committee. He stated the former government had a different approach when in power. In contrast, opposition leader Aaditya Thackeray called for Bhuse's resignation over the alleged language imposition.

Thackeray argued against burdening students with compulsory language learning, focusing instead on enhancing current educational systems. NCP chief Sharad Pawar echoed this sentiment, advocating flexible language learning beyond primary education. Pawar warned against sidelining native languages, urging the government to reevaluate its policy stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)