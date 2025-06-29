Left Menu

Language Debate Heats Up in Maharashtra: Shinde Accuses Sena of 'Double-faced' Politics

In Maharashtra, a heated debate over making Hindi compulsory in schools rages on. Deputy CM Shinde accused Shiv Sena (UBT) of hypocrisy, while Aaditya Thackeray and Sharad Pawar stressed language should not be forced. The controversy centers on balancing language education without imposing unnecessary burdens on students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:25 IST
Language Debate Heats Up in Maharashtra: Shinde Accuses Sena of 'Double-faced' Politics
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over mandatory Hindi instruction in Maharashtra schools has sparked a fiery political exchange. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accused Shiv Sena (UBT) of hypocrisy, asserting that they shift stances based on power dynamics. Shinde criticized the Sena's demand for Minister Dada Bhuse's resignation.

Shinde referenced a past administration mandate, which included teaching Marathi, English, and Hindi as advised by the Raghunath Mashelkar Committee. He stated the former government had a different approach when in power. In contrast, opposition leader Aaditya Thackeray called for Bhuse's resignation over the alleged language imposition.

Thackeray argued against burdening students with compulsory language learning, focusing instead on enhancing current educational systems. NCP chief Sharad Pawar echoed this sentiment, advocating flexible language learning beyond primary education. Pawar warned against sidelining native languages, urging the government to reevaluate its policy stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025