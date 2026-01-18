Tensions Rise in Mumbai’s Mayoral Race: Shiv Sena Corporators' Allegiance Tested

As the competition for Mumbai's mayor heats up, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed doubts about his party's newly elected corporators' support for a BJP candidate. Raut claims that many corporators, originally from the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, are hesitant about a BJP mayoral figure.

With Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde overseeing the Shiv Sena's strategies, 29 corporators have been moved to a luxury hotel for a three-day workshop to prepare for their roles in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This move comes amidst concerns of political influence and strategic maneuvering.

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Sena (UBT), alluded to a divine possibility of his party securing the mayoral position and underscored apprehensions about the BJP's potential attempts to sway party members. In the backdrop of these political machinations, the BJP and Shinde-led Sena have already secured a majority in the BMC elections, capturing the general public's attention and fueling speculation over the future leadership of Mumbai.

