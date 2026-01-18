Left Menu

Narayan Rane Targets Shiv Sena's 'Wishful Thinking' on Mumbai Mayor Post

Senior BJP leader Narayan Rane criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut for their optimistic remarks about the Mumbai mayor post. Despite their confidence, Rane pointed out their insufficient numbers in the BMC elections. He suggested Thackeray's optimism was unrealistic and driven by despair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:28 IST
Narayan Rane Targets Shiv Sena's 'Wishful Thinking' on Mumbai Mayor Post
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Narayan Rane has taken a jab at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and party MP Sanjay Raut over their recent comments regarding the Mumbai mayor post.

Thackeray had expressed hope of appointing a mayor if 'God is willing,' despite the recent electoral defeat in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Rane criticized this stance as wishful thinking given BJP and allied seats outnumber those of Shiv Sena.

Rane accused Thackeray of resorting to divine intervention tactics and advised acceptance of political reality. He blamed Thackeray for the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s reduced influence, further highlighting ongoing political maneuvers by various groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
2
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
4
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026