Narayan Rane Targets Shiv Sena's 'Wishful Thinking' on Mumbai Mayor Post

Senior BJP leader Narayan Rane has taken a jab at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and party MP Sanjay Raut over their recent comments regarding the Mumbai mayor post.

Thackeray had expressed hope of appointing a mayor if 'God is willing,' despite the recent electoral defeat in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Rane criticized this stance as wishful thinking given BJP and allied seats outnumber those of Shiv Sena.

Rane accused Thackeray of resorting to divine intervention tactics and advised acceptance of political reality. He blamed Thackeray for the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s reduced influence, further highlighting ongoing political maneuvers by various groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)