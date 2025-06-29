Speculations Stir in Karnataka Politics: A Potential New Prime Minister?

In a striking political forecast, Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna has indicated that key developments could unfold both in the state and nationally post-September. According to Rajanna, the country's political landscape might witness the emergence of a new Prime Minister, citing BJP and RSS policies that set age restrictions for public officeholders.

"Significant changes are anticipated at both state and national levels after September," Rajanna stated, while addressing ANI, further suggesting that the policies of the BJP and RSS could usher in a new era of leadership. He also highlighted the demand within the Karnataka Congress for a cabinet reshuffle, with many members angling for ministerial posts.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought to downplay these predictions, labeling them speculative. During an interaction with reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he stressed that Rajanna's comments merely suggested potential developments without concrete outcomes. Siddaramaiah emphasized the need to focus on existing challenges while commemorating Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's legacy at a recent ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)