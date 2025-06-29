Left Menu

United Against Drug Abuse: Marathon in Himachal Defies Rain

Hundreds braved harsh weather to participate in the 12th Annual Half Marathon in Himachal Pradesh, endorsing a drug-free society. The event, flagged off by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, drew participants from diverse age groups, highlighting a communal effort to eradicate drug abuse despite inclement conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 10:23 IST
United Against Drug Abuse: Marathon in Himachal Defies Rain
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla flagging off the half marathon (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a rainy Sunday, Himachal Pradesh's Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, initiated the 12th Annual Half Marathon at the historic ridge in Shimla. This spirited event, organized by the Himachal Pradesh Police, aimed to promote a drug-free society under the theme "Nasha Ko Maat Denge Ek Saath" (Together, We Will Defeat Drugs).

The marathon welcomed participants ranging from nine-year-old children to senior citizens over eighty. The event featured four categories: Half Marathon, Mini Marathon, Dream Run, and a Special Run for those with disabilities. Governor Shukla not only flagged off the race but also led an oath for all, pledging a commitment to fight against drug addiction and support a clean, healthy community.

Despite the persistent rainfall, enthusiasm soared as diverse participants, including 80-year-old Subhash Chand Sood, showcased their determination. Sood, who has made it a tradition to participate annually, joined young runners like Dhron from Shimla, both advocating for awareness against drug abuse. The marathon, witnessed by senior officials and dignitaries, concluded with a Rs 51,000 prize for the Half Marathon winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025