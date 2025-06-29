United Against Drug Abuse: Marathon in Himachal Defies Rain

On a rainy Sunday, Himachal Pradesh's Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, initiated the 12th Annual Half Marathon at the historic ridge in Shimla. This spirited event, organized by the Himachal Pradesh Police, aimed to promote a drug-free society under the theme "Nasha Ko Maat Denge Ek Saath" (Together, We Will Defeat Drugs).

The marathon welcomed participants ranging from nine-year-old children to senior citizens over eighty. The event featured four categories: Half Marathon, Mini Marathon, Dream Run, and a Special Run for those with disabilities. Governor Shukla not only flagged off the race but also led an oath for all, pledging a commitment to fight against drug addiction and support a clean, healthy community.

Despite the persistent rainfall, enthusiasm soared as diverse participants, including 80-year-old Subhash Chand Sood, showcased their determination. Sood, who has made it a tradition to participate annually, joined young runners like Dhron from Shimla, both advocating for awareness against drug abuse. The marathon, witnessed by senior officials and dignitaries, concluded with a Rs 51,000 prize for the Half Marathon winner.

