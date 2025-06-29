Intense Rescue Operations and Suspended Pilgrimage Amid Uttarkashi Landslide

In Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, rescue teams are actively engaged in relief operations following a devastating landslide in the Silai Band area. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed via social media that State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and others are diligently working at the site.

The incident, triggered by a sudden cloudburst, has left several workers missing as a hotel under construction suffered heavy damage. District Magistrate Prashant Arya disclosed that the Yamunotri route has also been affected, posing challenges for ongoing rescue efforts.

In response to severe weather conditions, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for 24 hours. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey ordered the temporary halt, aiming to protect pilgrims from adverse weather. Meanwhile, significant efforts are underway to clear debris on the Badrinath National Highway, crucial for religious tourists.