Tragic Stampede at Jagannath Rath Yatra Sparks Calls for Reform

In the wake of a tragic stampede during the revered Jagannath Rath Yatra, which resulted in the loss of three lives, the Senior Daitapati servitor of the Puri Jagannath Temple, Ramakrishna Das Mahapatra, has expressed profound condolences. He called for enhanced safety measures to ensure the well-being of future devotees.

Odisha's Director General of Police, YB Khurania, arrived promptly at the Gundicha Temple to manage the aftermath of the incident. His immediate assessment focused on crowd control and ensuring such measures of safety are in place to prevent any similar occurrences.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, emphasizing the gravity of the situation, pledged swift action in conjunction with Chief Minister deliberations. With six to seven injured individuals recovering, Harichandan promised a rigorous investigation to determine the cause and ensure accountability.