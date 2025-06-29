Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at Jagannath Rath Yatra Sparks Calls for Reform

A stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra claimed three lives, prompting Puri Jagannath Temple officials and Odisha's police to urge for improved safety measures. The state's DGP and Law Minister have been dispatched to assess and control the situation, promising stringent actions against any negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:41 IST
Tragic Stampede at Jagannath Rath Yatra Sparks Calls for Reform
Senior Daitapati servitor of the Puri Jagannath Temple, Ramakrishna Das Mahapatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic stampede during the revered Jagannath Rath Yatra, which resulted in the loss of three lives, the Senior Daitapati servitor of the Puri Jagannath Temple, Ramakrishna Das Mahapatra, has expressed profound condolences. He called for enhanced safety measures to ensure the well-being of future devotees.

Odisha's Director General of Police, YB Khurania, arrived promptly at the Gundicha Temple to manage the aftermath of the incident. His immediate assessment focused on crowd control and ensuring such measures of safety are in place to prevent any similar occurrences.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, emphasizing the gravity of the situation, pledged swift action in conjunction with Chief Minister deliberations. With six to seven injured individuals recovering, Harichandan promised a rigorous investigation to determine the cause and ensure accountability.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025